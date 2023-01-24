PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.

Niche works to help students and families connect with colleges and schools and find education options that work best for them. The company compiles profiles of every school and college in America, collects ratings on them and shares the data on its website.

In September 2022, Niche released its Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023.

The data explores the best private schools, public schools and school districts in each state.

In Oregon, one city’s high schools stood out ahead of the rest.

Lake Oswego claimed the No. 1 and No. 2 positions on the list of best public high schools in Oregon with Lake Oswego Senior High School and Lakeridge High School.

According to Niche, both Lake Oswego Senior High School and Lakeridge High School received overall grades of A+. Lake Oswego Senior High School has a student-teacher ratio of 18 to 1 and Lakeridge High School has a student-teacher ratio of 21 to 1.

Niche gives each school a letter grade in the following categories to determine their ranking: academics, teachers, clubs & activities, diversity, college prep, administration, sports, food, and resources & facilities.

The schools that ranked third, fourth and fifth – Westview High School in Beaverton, West Linn High School and International School of Beaverton — High School, also all received an A+ as their overall Niche grade.

Below is the list of the top 20 public high schools in Oregon, according to Niche. The company ranked a total of 291 Oregon high schools. For the full list, visit Niche.com.