PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The College Board, the educational body in charge of Advance Placement coursework in high schools, recently released a revised framework of their AP African American Studies courses.

The college-level course covers the history and experience of African Americans in the United States and the revised framework will be used when the course is formally launched in the 2024-2025 academic year.

AM Extra was joined by Dr. Brandi Walters, executive director of the AP African American Studies program.

Watch the full video in the player above.