PORTLAND, Ore. (STACKER) — For those who choose to attend college, deciding on where to study — and which field of study to pursue — can be impactful.

Each year, about 3 million undergraduate degrees are granted and 2 million of them are bachelor’s degrees. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the top three degree programs for the period 2009-2010 through 2019-2020 were business, health programs, and social sciences/history, with psychology, biological/biomedical sciences, and engineering not far behind.

Wage variation among fields can vary to an astounding degree. As reported by Stacker in March 2023, “On a national level, those who study nuclear engineering technologies or become technicians in that field have the highest median earnings three years after graduation at $107,804, followed by the fields of biomathematics, bioinformatics, and computational biology ($98,074).” This same report showed that, in some states, graduates in various liberal arts fields—such as English literature, music, and even education—see earnings as little as one-third of those of engineering grads.

Nonetheless, the disparity in potential future earnings does not necessarily detract from the popularity of such degrees. Best Universities compiled data from the Department of Education on the average number of students graduating from a particular undergraduate program in each state in the 2017 and 2018 school years which is the most recent data available.

Income data is calculated as median earnings three years after graduation.

25. Natural Resources Conservation and Research

Total undergraduate students: 461 (1.5%)

Median earnings: $36,870

25. English Language and Literature, General

Total undergraduate students: 461 (1.5%)

Median earnings: $30,904

24. Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication

Total undergraduate students: 476 (1.6%)

Median earnings: $51,226

23. Communication and Media Studies

Total undergraduate students: 483 (1.6%)

Median earnings: $41,306

22. Political Science and Government

Total undergraduate students: 507 (1.7%)

Median earnings: $38,894

21. Dental Support Services and Allied Professions

Total undergraduate students: 514 (1.7%)

Median earnings: $44,907

20. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods

Total undergraduate students: 544 (1.8%)

Median earnings: $42,630

19. Public Health

Total undergraduate students: 592 (2.0%)

Median earnings: $41,502

18. Criminal Justice and Corrections

Total undergraduate students: 626 (2.1%)

Median earnings: $39,334

17. Allied Health Diagnostic, Intervention, and Treatment Professions

Total undergraduate students: 630 (2.1%)

Median earnings: $54,970

16. Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Technologies

Total undergraduate students: 635 (2.1%)

Median earnings: $36,180

15. Precision Metal Working

Total undergraduate students: 658 (2.2%)

Median earnings: $43,484

14. Health and Physical Education/Fitness

Total undergraduate students: 676 (2.3%)

Median earnings: $34,353

13. Economics

Total undergraduate students: 696 (2.3%)

Median earnings: $48,008

12. Social Sciences, General

Total undergraduate students: 716 (2.4%)

Median earnings: $36,231

11. Business/Commerce, General

Total undergraduate students: 736 (2.5%)

Median earnings: $52,090

10. Human Development, Family Studies, and Related Services

Total undergraduate students: 749 (2.5%)

Median earnings: $34,819

9. Computer Science

Total undergraduate students: 759 (2.5%)

Median earnings: $88,995

8. Biology, General

Total undergraduate students: 918 (3.1%)

Median earnings: $34,655

7. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services

Total undergraduate students: 967 (3.2%)

Median earnings: $18,392

6. Accounting and Related Services

Total undergraduate students: 1,093 (3.7%)

Median earnings: $54,974

5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services

Total undergraduate students: 1,147 (3.8%)

Median earnings: $33,699

4. Psychology, General

Total undergraduate students: 1,486 (5.0%)

Median earnings: $35,332

3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research and Clinical Nursing

Total undergraduate students: 1,543 (5.2%)

Median earnings: $77,118

2. Business Administration, Management and Operations

Total undergraduate students: 2,318 (7.8%)

Median earnings: $52,728

1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies and Humanities

Total undergraduate students: 9,430 (31.6%)

Median earnings: $28,498

This story originally appeared on Best Universities and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.