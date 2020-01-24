Threat of school shooting found at Junction City HS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Someone wrote on a bathroom wall at Junction City High School that they planned to “shoot-up” the school, police said.

Staff at the school reported the message just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. A letter sent to parents and staff said the message stated: “I’m gonna shoot up the school tomorrow at 0900 hours. Be ready.” It was followed by the date, 1/23/20.

Junction City police leaped into action. They said a newly-installed state-of-the-art security system at the school was helping in their investigation.

In the letter to parents, co-principals Dina Marshall and Brian Young wrote, in part:

“While classes will resume as usual tomorrow, we ask that you notify us if you decide to keep your child home. There will be an increased police presence in and around the school and counselors will be available for students needing support. All threats to our school or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. If you discover anything that can assist in the investigation, please contact us immediately. Thank you for your continued support. We will let you know as soon as possible when the situation has been resolved and will provide updated information if it becomes available.”

Anyone with information about the incident should immediately call the Junction City Police Department at 541.998.1245.