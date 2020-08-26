University of Oregon classes to be mostly online this fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the country, classes at the University of Oregon will be mostly remote and online this fall term, university officials announced Wednesday morning.

The university’s dorms will remain open for incoming freshmen who want to need to live on campus, and will be subject to the school’s “robust testing, contact tracing, and isolation and quarantine programs already in place,” according to officials. There will also be a limited number of classes, such as labs, that will be in-person.

The announcement comes as other universities across the country that opened for fall instruction have seen a dramatic rise in cases of the novel coronavirus.

“Much has changed in the months since the UO announced our intention to try to offer an in-person curriculum this fall,” Schill said in a press release. “We have learned valuable lessons from other states, communities and institutions of higher education about what works and, more importantly, what does not work as it relates to managing the spread of the coronavirus.”

The university is also requiring COVID-19 tests for students living on campus this fall as they move in, another test five to seven days after they move in, and more testing over the course of the fall term. Officials said the university will release more details about testing and move-in for freshmen soon.

Although most classes will be remote and online, the university said most of its facilities and resources, such as advising and libraries, will be available for all students with a mix of in-person and remote services.

Officials said they hope to expand the university’s contact tracing and testing needs enough this fall term in order to allow mostly in-person classes for the winter term in 2021.