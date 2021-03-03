University of Oregon to return to mostly in-person classes

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the University of Oregon will return to predominately in-person instruction for the fall term.

The Register-Guard reports President Michael Schill says the decision was made following an announcement Friday from Gov. Kate Brown that higher education will be included in the state’s next phase of vaccinations. Employees of the state’s public and private colleges and universities will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination beginning May 1.

Employees of the state’s public and private colleges and universities will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination starting May 1.

This article was written by The Associated Press.