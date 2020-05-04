University of Portland holds commencement online

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Portland held its commencement services Sunday, but held the ceremony in the digital world.

The university had a virtual graduation for the class of 2020, but the event still included the traditional keynote speakers, music, and the conferring of degrees.

“In the university’s 119th year, we pause on the bluff on this day to celebrate the achievements of the university’s baccalaureate, masters, and doctoral candidates,” said Thomas Greene, Ed.D., University Provost, from the podium.

The university mailed graduation boxes to students so that they could celebrate at home. Those boxes included the traditional cap and gown, as well as tassels. Also included was a diploma cover and a “Class of 2020” pint glass.