UO holds virtual commencement for class of 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon celebrated its class of 2020 on Saturday with a virtual commencement.

Nike founder Phil Knight was given an honorary degree at the graduation ceremony, however, it was basketball superstar Sabrina Ionescu who was the commencement speaker for the event.

“As a Duck, I am honored to have worn Oregon on my uniform, proud to have earned my undergraduate and graduate degrees here, and am forever connected to each and every one of you as part of this amazing family of Ducks across the globe,” said Ionescu from the podium.

Other speakers included Student President Sabinna Pierre and University President Michael Schill.

Graduates who missed out on this year’s traditional celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic were also invited back to take part in next year’s commencement ceremony that will recognize the classes of both 2020 and 2021.