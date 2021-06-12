UO, OSU celebrate new graduates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was supposed to be house-sitting for an out-of-town family was arrested Saturday after ransacking the home and attacking police, officers said.

Neighbors near the 9200 block of SE Washington Street contacted the homeowner when they noticed something was wrong. Police responded and found a man they thought was a burglar "tearing up the inside and outside of the house," the Portland Police Bureau said.