Vancouver school plans worked out for 2020-21

Remote learning for students to begin the school year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students in Vancouver will begin the 2020-21 school year with remote classes and then transition to a hybrid schedule as soon as health data in Clark County indicates it’s safe.

That’s the word from the Vancouver Public Schools and the Vancouver Education Association in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

For this school year, they agreed to use safety precautions from the Department of Health and Clark County, follow those safety protocols district-wide, make sure people get trained on the protocols, be flexible with those who choose to work remotely and limit groups of people working on-site.

Read: VPS, VEA agreement for 2020-21 school year

Teachers will also hold weekly office hours for parents to keep up with how their child is doing.

Officials said this agreement is in place through the end of the school year.

