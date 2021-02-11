Vancouver Schools superintendent, board ‘mutually’ part ways

Kathy Everidge named interim superintendent

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 15 years with the Vancouver Public Schools district, including 13 as the superintendent, Steve Webb and the board of directors “mutually agreed to part ways” Thursday night.

The board announced his retirement at the same time they named an interim superintendent and 4 finalists for the permanent position.

Kathy Everidge, who has spent 38 years with VPS including the last 5 as assistant superintendent for Human Resources, was named interim superintendent.

In a statement, Webb said he is “immensely grateful to this community, our partners, school board members past and present and all of our incredible employees over the years who have made a difference in the lives of children.”

Vancouver Public Schools’ board president Kyle Sproul said they were grateful to Webb for his years of service. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The 4 finalists to replace Webb are:

  • Dr. Jeff Snell, superintendent of the Camas School District
  • Dr. Karen D. Cheser, superintendent, Fort Thomas Independent Schools, Fort Thomas, KY
  • Dr. Kenneth (Chris) Hurst, superintendent, Othello School District, Othello, WA
  • Dr. Héctor Rico, director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Pacific Collegiate School, Santa Cruz, CA

A Zoom meeting for students, parents and the community to meet and learn about the candidates is scheduled for February 16.

