Vancouver students launch online tutoring site — for free

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Youth Hand In Hand is not just any online tutoring class. It’s put on by students for students, for free — and just because.

Mountainview High School junior Spencer Chang said it all started at the beginning of the pandemic when he was helping his sister and some friends with coding.

“We came up with this idea for kids who would like to learn more during pandemic because education is hard to come by,” he told KOIN 6 News. “Easy to fall behind in classes when there’s not specific things to do.”

Now, 18 students of all ages and from different schools have signed on to be tutors, creating the Youth Hand In Hand tutoring site.

“We’ve expanded pretty far. First, it was just coding with me and other people, and then we went to coding and math, then art and music, and now we teach a whole bunch of things,” he said.

Another Mountainview junior, Frank Wu, and Clark College freshman Ellie Durgarian are 2 of the other tutors students can turn to for help.

“I feel like it’s more personable, probably make a better connection to them because they’re more similar to you than an adult. So it might be more helpful for the kid,” Wu said.

“We’re in the school system, too, so we understand what we’re going through,” Durgarian said. “We’re all on online school so we get how hard everything is.”

These students even have board meetings on Saturdays — and they don’t plan to stop once the pandemic is over.

“We’ve talked about passing on the torch and definitely doing this in the future when the pandemic ends, summer camp for these kids or see each other in person.”