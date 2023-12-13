PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The future generation of working Oregonians will be getting some valuable lessons in money.

Oregon Senate Bill 3 was just passed last year, requiring all graduating seniors to take a course in financial literacy.

Kristin Mullady with Pacific Northwest Federal Credit Union joined AM Extra to talk about this important announcement, why financial education and planning is so important for teens, what the overall curriculum will entail and when these changes will go into effect.

