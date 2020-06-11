Washington schools to get 2020-21 pandemic guidelines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One day after the Oregon Department of Education announced pandemic guidelines for schools for the 2020-21 academic year, the Washington superintendent of public instruction will provide an overview for what may happen in the fall.

Chris Reykdal will address the media at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. KOIN 6 News will have updates later in the day.

On April 6, Gov. Jay Inslee said students in Washington state would not go back to school this academic year.

At that time, Inslee said he was aware the closure presents challenges for many families and especially those with vulnerable students.

“We know closing schools also presents challenges in the need for equity in education, not only because of internet connectivity issues,” Inslee said.

Oregon’s plan

“Ready Schools, Safe Learners” — that’s the guidance released by the Oregon Department of Education on Wednesday for the upcoming school year.

The guidance provides concrete requirements and recommendations so schools — closed since early April because of the pandemic — can determine what’s best for their schools. The guiding principals of the plan include 4 main goals: ensure safety and wellness, cultivate connection and relationship, center equity and innovation.

The ODE released the guidelines but schools across the state have to come up with a blueprint for reentry. There are certain requirements to determine how students can be taught: on-site, through comprehensive distance learning or both.

The combination option means a group will be taught in person and then there will be a switch.