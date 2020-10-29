Washington voters to decide on sex ed in schools

Opponents say individual school districts should decide what students are taught for sexual education

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Washington voters will decide whether comprehensive sex ed will be required at all public schools.

The Washington state legislature passed Senate Bill 5395 in March. The bill requires all public schools to provide comprehensive sexual health education for all students. Students can be excused at their parents’ request.

Opponents of the law gathered enough signatures to get the bill on the statewide ballot as Referendum 90. If approved, Referendum 90 would allow the bill to go into effect. But a vote to reject Referendum 90 is a vote to repeal the bill.

While many school districts across Washington already teach some form of sex ed, the Battle Ground School District voted to scrap its program almost exactly one year ago. Students there would only be taught about HIV and AIDS prevention.

Those who want to reject Referendum 90 say the law wrests control from local districts and prevents them from deciding independently what sex ed curriculum is taught to students.

Many parents have also taken issue with what’s in the state’s sex education curriculum, saying it’s not age-appropriate.

“We’re not talking about the basic tenants of reproductive health and STD prevention,” said Maia Espinoza, a candidate for state superintendent of public instruction in Washington. “This is something that parents perceive to be way above and beyond standard sex ed.”

“In the beginning, K-3, the law says it’s social emotional learning—how to keep your hands to yourself and how to talk to a safe adult if you feel like somebody’s bullying you or intimidating you. It starts to build those skills and then it’s just kind of traditional after that,” said Chris Reykdal, the incumbent superintendent of public instruction in Washington.

Those in favor of Referendum 90 say the law mandates the curriculum is age-appropriate and is focused on teaching younger kids about healthy relationships. They say a mandated sex-ed curriculum is necessary based on data that shows one in three girls and one in six boys are victims of sexual abuse, sexual assault or unwanted sexual touch by the time they graduate.