Westview HS teen provides platform for teen performers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus pandemic meant the cancellation of most spring performances that high school performers had been practicing but one Beaverton-area teen decided the show must go on.

Reetesh Sudhakar, a senior at Westview High School, said he and other youth artists decided teens needed an outlet to showcase the performances they’ve been working on all year.

“All of our concerts were abruptly canceled and we were forced out of our school a week before our first concert was going to happen and we were all really disappointed,” he said.

They came up with “Youth Artists Unite,” which uses several social media platforms to showcase live performances from teens around the country.

“So we’ve had people do Indian dance, original cover songs, acapella, acting,” he said. “One of my things that was my personal favorite was that we had someone do a live painting in 30 minutes.”

The youth performers can simply fill out a Google form on the Youth Artists Unite social media accounts and then they’re put on the schedule. Live performances are Fridays and Saturday and Reetesh said it’s given the teens a renewed energy.

“When it comes to this whole quarantine session we don’t have as much going on and it’s more difficult for us to manage our productivity and keep things going,” he said. “Which is why we wanted to give people a schedule they can look forward to every Friday and Saturday.”

Youth Artists Unite — Instagram

Youth Artists Unite — Twitch

Youth Artists Unite — Facebook