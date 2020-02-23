Westview HS wins regional science bowl, advances to nationals

Westview High students will now compete for the national title in Washington DC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 250 high school students from Oregon and Washington met at the University of Portland Saturday for the 29th annual Regional Science Bowl.

The largest regional science bowl determined who would go on to compete at the national level. The final showdown was between a Beaverton team and a Vancouver team, but ultimately Westview High School was declared the winner.

“On any given weekend, you have plenty of high school students who are out at athletic fields, engaged in competitions—they have roaring crowds of parents, teachers, students who are celebrating them. This is an opportunity for us to do the same thing for academic endeavors,” said Kevin Wingert, with the Bonneville Power Administration.

Individual students who did well in the competition were recognized as well. The All-Star list of students who answered the most “toss-up questions” consisted of competitors from Jesuit, Mountainside, and Westview high schools.

The regional bowl was put on by the BPA in partnership with the University of Portland with the goal to help build the next generation of scientists and innovators.