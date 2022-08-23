PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What your child will be required to do regarding COVID-19 policies and the mitigation measures they will have to take will depend on the district they are in, but the Oregon Health Authority has the same guidance for all.

Experts recommend a layered approach to prevention that starts with education and ends with vaccination. OHA details three programs districts can participate in.

The Diagnostic Testing Program

Diagnostic testing is for individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 or those who have been exposed to the virus through close contact with a case.

OHA, along with the Oregon Department of Education, recommends that all K-12 schools in Oregon offer free, on-site COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

For some students, COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools may represent their only access to a diagnostic test.

The Student Screening Program

This is for individuals without symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure. Participating schools will have the option to offer this to students weekly.

The Staff Screening Program ​

This project offers free weekly screening testing by mail to any unvaccinated public or private K-12 staff.

Testing is not recommended for vaccinated K-12 staff, because the risk of COVID-19 in vaccinated individuals is very low.

Reach out to your individual district to see what they offer. The OHA COVID-19 dashboard outlines guidance and resources for continued care during the school year.