Willamette Connections Academy student has tips for online learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tens of thousands of families are slowly adjusting to online learning. Online school work is new to many kids — but for some, it’s nothing new at all.

Learning at home is the principal way sophomore Hailey Eckstein has been preparing herself for the rest of her life. A student of Willamette Connections Academy, Hailey says she gets up around 9 a.m., has breakfast, starts her learning around 11 a.m., does 5 to 7 assignments including algebra, english, government and biology.

Her school day lasts until around 2 p.m. depending on how many lessons she has in front of her. We asked Hailey for some advise for kids just starting with online learning.

“I just tell them they need to take their time,” said Hailey. “Go through the material and read through, they just need to focus and not get frustrated.”

The new learning can be just as frustrating for a parent as it can be for a student. Rosanna, Hailey’s mom, said its taken her and her daughter years to develop to fluency in online problem solving. They still experience frustration and take what they call mental health breaks.

“And so we have to take our steps away and then we come back and communicate about what caused the problem,” said Rosanna. “The biggest thing is communication, staying calm, staying organized, having a schedule and if you let your kid lay on the couch when they’re studying — they won’t learn.”

For Rozanna, it has been a way for her and her husband to be involved in their daughter’s life, while also having the support of teachers just a mouse click away. The practical advice here will be of help to families new to online learning — from some of the longtime online learners at Willamette Connections Academy.