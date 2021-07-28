Write From the Start ‘makes big difference’ for families

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The school supply lists are out. Students, teachers and parents are preparing for the full-time return to the classroom.

Families of K-12 students plan to spend an average of $850 on school supplies, clothes, shoes and electronics this year, according to the National Retail Federation. But for many local families, those items are out of reach.

That’s where the Write From The Start school supply drive comes in. It’s a critical elements to get supplies into the hands of students in Vancouver public schools.

Nada Wheelock, the executive director of the Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools, said the Write From The Start school supply drive bridges the gap so families don’t have to choose between buying school supplies and paying bills.

“The needs in Vancouver public schools are great. We have over 22,000 students and almost half of them qualify for free or reduced lunch, which is a federal indicator of poverty,” Wheelock said. “We know families are just so grateful. What they don’t need to spend in supplies they can put towards rent and food and other basic necessities. It makes a big difference.”

This year the foundation is collecting financial donations to purchase pencils, crayons, pens, highlighters, notebooks, paper, earbuds and more.

“Every dollar counts and there isn’t any amount that’s too small to make a difference in a student’s life,” she said.

Your donation will go twice as far. Every dollar up to $10,000 will be matched by Dick Hannah Dealerships.

“Together, if everyone can do their part and help a little bit, we’ll make sure that the resources get to the families that need it the most,” Wheelock said.

The Write From The Start school supply drive runs from August 1 through August 20.

Making a donation is simple:

Text “give” to 360.369.3445 — or

Scan the QR code below