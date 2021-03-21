Eight families displaced following apartment fire in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least eight families have been displaced due to smoke and water damage caused by a fire at a Vancouver apartment complex.

Crews from the Vancouver Fire Department were sent to the Oak Creek apartment complex around 3:30 a.m. Sunday following a report of a fire.

Responding crews found a working fire on the second floor with flames impinging into the attic space. A second alarm was called as they quickly pulled a fire hose to the rear of the structure, where the main body of fire appeared to be and applied water, VPD said. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

Red Cross was called in to help assist the occupants.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office.

No injuries were reported.