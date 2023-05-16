PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Eight people died of drug overdoses in Portland in two days, prompting the police to issue a public warning about what they believe is a dangerous batch of fentanyl, perhaps mixed with cocaine in some cases.

“Users are warned that there may be a batch of purported cocaine circulating on the street that is particularly dangerous to use,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a late Sunday, May 14, press release.

According to police, the eight deaths occurred in different parts of own on May 12, 13 and 14. All of these cases are under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s office and Portland Police Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) Unit. Six of them are likely fentanyl related, and the other two are pending additional investigation.

“Preliminary investigation reveals a concerning pattern. NOC has found that in several of these cases, there is evidence that the user believed they were ingesting cocaine, but that it was really a blend of cocaine and fentanyl, or possibly pure powdered fentanyl,” the release said.

