13 votes: Travis Stovall certified as new Gresham mayor

Travis Stovall speaks with KOIN 6 the morning after Election Day. Nov. 4, 2020.

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Every vote matters. Just ask the new Mayor of Gresham, Travis Stovall.

Stovall’s 13-vote victory was certified by the Multnomah County Elections Office on Wednesday.

On November 18 his campaign announced he was the winner in the five-way race — more than two weeks after Election Day — after Multnomah County reported that all 45,351 votes had been counted.

A recount confirmed the result.

Stovall earned 36.71% of the vote, with City Councilor Eddy Morales securing 36.68%.

His campaign said Stovall will be the first Black Mayor of a major city in the Portland metro area and across the state.

“It is such an honor to be Gresham’s next Mayor,” Stovall said in a statement on December 2. “I want to thank the voters and my supporters for getting my campaign across the finish line. Together, we will help make Gresham a stronger, more vibrant and equitable city. Let’s get to work!”

Stovall is a longtime Gresham resident and currently serves as vice president of TriMet’s board of directors and chair of the Finance and Audit Committee which oversees TriMet’s $1.5 billion budget.