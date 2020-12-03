13 votes: Travis Stovall certified as new Gresham mayor

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Every vote matters. Just ask the new Mayor of Gresham, Travis Stovall.
Stovall’s 13-vote victory was certified by the Multnomah County Elections Office on Wednesday.
On November 18 his campaign announced he was the winner in the five-way race — more than two weeks after Election Day — after Multnomah County reported that all 45,351 votes had been counted.
A recount confirmed the result.
Stovall earned 36.71% of the vote, with City Councilor Eddy Morales securing 36.68%.
His campaign said Stovall will be the first Black Mayor of a major city in the Portland metro area and across the state.
“It is such an honor to be Gresham’s next Mayor,” Stovall said in a statement on December 2. “I want to thank the voters and my supporters for getting my campaign across the finish line. Together, we will help make Gresham a stronger, more vibrant and equitable city. Let’s get to work!”
Stovall is a longtime Gresham resident and currently serves as vice president of TriMet’s board of directors and chair of the Finance and Audit Committee which oversees TriMet’s $1.5 billion budget.
