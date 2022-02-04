Alek Skarlatos takes another stab at running for congress

Skarlatos is hoping to replace Peter Defazio as the representative for Oregon's 4th Congressional District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Alek Skarlatos hopes the third time’s a charm. After two failed runs for congress, he’s giving it another shot.

Skarlatos filed Tuesday to run for Congressional District 4. He’s trying to replace Rep. Peter DeFazio who has held the position since 1987. DeFazio, a Democrat, announced his retirement in December.

So far, Skarlatos is the only Republican who’s filed to run for the 4th Congressional District in the May primary election. However, five Democrats have filed to run: Joshua Welch, Andrew Kalloch, Steve William Laible, John Selker and G. Tommy Smith.

State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle also announced she’s running for the position. However, as of Thursday, she has not filed with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.

DeFazio told KOIN 6 News that he’s supporting Val Hoyle in the race and that he’d like to see her fill a position on the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure when he leaves.

Skarlatos previously served in the Oregon National Guard in Afghanistan. He rose to fame when, in 2015, while traveling on a train to Paris, he and four others helped stop a terrorist who tried to open fire on the train. He was awarded for his bravery.

After his military service, he wrote a book on his experience on the train headed to Paris and later starred in a Clint Eastwood movie created about it called “15:17 to Paris.” He also competed in ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”