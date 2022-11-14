Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson are the candidates for Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District (Campaign photos, 2022)

The 6th District is the new congressional district in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A number of U.S. House races around the country are still undecided with the balance of power at stake.

One of those races is for Oregon’s new 6th District, where Democrat Andrea Salinas holds a 4400 vote lead over Republican Mike Erickson with 85% of the vote counted.

District 6 has voters from portions of five Oregon counties: Marion, Yamhill, Polk, Washington and Clackamas. It is the new congressional district Oregon got after the 2020 census. Either Salinas or Erickson will be the first representative of this sprawling district.

More vote counts may be released Monday.

Oregon’s 6th Congressional District, 2022 (Ballotpedia graphic)

Two closely watched congressional seats were called over the weekend, one for the Democrats and one for the GOP.

In Washington’s 3rd District, Marie Perez completed a stunning upset over Republican Joe Kent, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, aligned himself with the ultra-MAGA movement and beat incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler in the primary. But Perez campaigned as a moderate Democrat who understood the district — and voters rewarded her with the opportunity to represent them in Congress.

In Oregon’s 5th District, Lori Chavez-DeRemer knocked off Democrat Jamie McLeood-Skinner to flip that district to Republican representation. McLeod-Skinner defeated incumbent Kurt Schrader in the May primary but, like Kent, lost the general election.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow these races.