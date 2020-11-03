It’s the last day to vote. Here are ballot drop spots

Ballots need to be dropped off by 8 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s here. Election Day.

Truth be told, it hasn’t really been “Election Day” in Oregon and Washington for decades, with vote-by-mail in place. The advent of dozens of states ramping up their mail-in voting systems in 2020 to adjust for the pandemic has really made this Election Season.

Regardless, this is the day the voting ends. Polls close at 8 p.m. and it’s too late to mail them in now. There are still dozens of locations where you can drop off your ballots before the deadline.

Election officials said record numbers of early votes have already been submitted, with a rush of ballot submissions either by mail or direct drop off in the days immediately following the ballot delivery.

But this year, more than in past years, there was a lot of misinformation and disinformation surrounding mail-in ballots. The US Postal Service became a focal point when Postmaster General Louis DeJoy removed equipment and threatened to cut schedules while warning voters their ballots may not be delivered on time. Those moves have since been nixed after both Congressional and public outcry.

The threat of voter intimidation also looms large as unauthorized “poll watchers” may show up at sites here and around the country. Extra security surrounds ballot drop off boxes in this area and polling locations around the US.

There is an increased law enforcement presence outside the Multnomah County Election Offices, including deputies and officers from the Port of Portland and Gresham police. Those officers will keep their eyes open for any attempts at intimidation or interfering with voting.

On Monday, Gov. Kate Brown announced a Unified Joint Command for election security in Portland through Wednesday with the Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in charge. Additionally, Brown said the National Guard is on call for whatever events may develop.

Now, though, it’s here. A few hours left to vote. Then comes the tabulation — and results. Those results may take a little while longer than usual, so voters need to be patient.

