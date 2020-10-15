Ballots readied for delivery in Washington

Both Oregon and Washington encourage voters to vote early and return early

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — More than 309,000 ballots were delivered to the regional post office in Clark County Thursday morning and will now be delivered to local post offices.

Ballots in Washington will be mailed out to voters on Friday. Oregon ballots began to be sent to voters on Wednesday.

Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey suggests voting early so you can confirm your ballot was counted.

“In the state of Washington we have a new statewide voter registration system called VoteWa.gov that people can go online and see the status of their ballot,” he said.

In Washington state, you have until October 26 to register online or by mail. You can register as late as election day and then vote in person. Ballot must be returned and postmarked by Election Day in Washington.

In Oregon, ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Election Day in order for them to count.