Bernie Sanders endorses Sarah Iannarone in Portland mayoral race

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bernie Sanders is the latest figure endorsing Portland mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone.

Sanders’ endorsement late Thursday endorsement came the same day Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty announced her backing of incumbent Ted Wheeler’s challenger.

The former presidential hopeful and current U.S. senator from Vermont also endorsed Chloe Eudaly in her Portland City Commissioner race against challenger Mingus Mapps in a list of endorsements for “progressive, down-ballot candidates.”

“In every corner of the country, strong progressives are running at the state and local level to represent our movement and lead the fight to transform this country. These races are incredibly important — that’s why I am endorsing progressive, down-ballot candidates across the country. If you can, I hope you’ll cast your ballot for them when you vote,” Sanders’ statement said.

In a statement, Iannarone thanked Sanders for the endorsement.

“I’m excited to work on behalf of the 99% to hold big corporations accountable and to fight for health care for all Portlanders and everyone across the country,” she said.