Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson at her campaign office in Portland, June 28, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has qualified for the November ballot in the race for Oregon governor, her campaign announced Thursday afternoon.

Johnson submitted nearly 50,000 signatures last week.

In a press release, her campaign said nearly 80% of those submitted signatures were validated by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.

She needed 23,744 to have made the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.

The former longtime Democratic state senator will face former Oregon state House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat, and former Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, a Republican, in the November general election.