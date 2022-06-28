PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 3 leading candidates to become the next governor of Oregon have shared their views on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

When the decision was announced Friday, Betsy Johnson was not able to do an on-camera interview with KOIN 6 News. But on Tuesday she said her position on the topic is clear.

“I’m unequivocal about my position on choice. There’s two pro-choice candidates and one anti-choice candidate,” Johnson told KOIN 6 News. “And frankly I resent the fact that Ms. Kotek says I am equivocal on this issue. I served on a Planned Parenthood board here in Oregon, I’ll submit to you, before she became an Oregonian.”

On Monday, Tina Kotek tweeted: “You can count on me to stand up for abortion access here in Oregon because I’ve been doing it for years.

In a statement, Christine Drazan said, “Despite the US Supreme Court’s decision, Oregon will continue to have among the most extreme abortion laws in the country and around the world. As governor, I will stand up for life by vetoing legislation designed to push Oregon further outside the mainstream.”