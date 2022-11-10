Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated Betsy Johnson are the candidates for Oregon governor (Campaign photos, 2022)

Only seven Oregon counties are favoring Kotek, but she's still leading in the latest statewide results

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Associated Press has yet to call the Oregon governor’s race, but Democrat Tina Kotek has already claimed victory.

Kotek has led with a slight lead over Republican Christine Drazan since the first election results were released Tuesday night. At times, the lead was less than 1%.

On Wednesday night, Kotek declared victory in the race as other local news outlets have called her as the winner. However, as of 2 p.m. Thursday, Kotek held the lead by just 3.43%, or 54,810 votes.

Drazan issued a statement shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday and said, “With several hundred thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work.”

Kotek released a statement Wednesday and said, “I ask Oregonians – no matter who you voted for in this election – to believe in our state, to stay engaged, and to help figure out solutions together… I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state.”

Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson conceded in the race Tuesday night. She has so far received 8.67% of the vote.

While Kotek appears to be headed toward victory, the projected results showed Thursday afternoon that she’s only leading in seven of Oregon’s 36 counties.

The majority of counties appear to have favored Drazan in the race, but Kotek is leading in some of the counties with the largest populations: Washington, Multnomah and Lane.

Drazan is leading Kotek in her home county, Clackamas, which has the third-largest population in the state.

The map below shows which candidate leads in each Oregon county as of Thursday afternoon.

Two other candidates ran for governor and claimed small percentages of the vote. Donice Noelle Smith ran for the Constitution party and R. Leon Noble ran as a Libertarian.