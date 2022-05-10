PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thanks to more people moving into the state, Oregon is about to get a bigger voice in Congress with new congressional district 6.

There are nine democrats and seven republicans running in the primary. The candidates do not have to live in the new district, just in Oregon.

Oregon’s new house member is a big deal, especially since the U.S. House of Representatives’ balance between democrats and republicans could could easily tip this fall.

There are more than 700,000 Oregonians who will vote in the new 6th Congressional District, which is carved out of other existing districts — covering rural, suburban and urban areas.

For example, in the Portland metro area, it includes Tigard, Tualatin, Sherwood and Wilsonville. It also covers parts of Yamhill, Polk and Marion counties.

Politically, the district is split almost half and half between democrats and republicans, but unaffiliated voters are the majority — like in much of the state.



Millions of dollars are being poured into some of the candidate’s campaigns from out of state since this is one of only six states with new congressional districts added.