Eudaly or Mapps will fill out Portland City Council

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Election Night 2016, Chloe Eudaly was shocked when she shocked the political establishment and defeated longtime Portland City Commissioner Steve Novick.

This time, though, the former bookseller and publisher faced 7 challengers in her May primary, including former Portland Mayor Sam Adams. Eudaly failed to get more than 50% of the vote, prompting a runoff with Mingus Mapps.

For the past 4 years, Eudaly has been an outspoken member of the City Council in charge of the Portland Bureau of Transportation. As such, she levied a $48,000-per-day fine against the Department of Homeland Security after they erected a fence around the federal courthouse during summer protests. (The federal agency said they have no intention of paying the fine, now in the millions of dollars.)

Mingus Mapps graduated from Reed College in 1990 and has split his career between academics – teaching on issues of urban politics and race at places like Cornell University and Portland State University – and public service. He has worked in the Multnomah County Chair’s office, Portland Public School’s Governmental Relations office, and most recently as a program coordinator for the City of Portland.

If elected, Mapps’ priorities include addressing homelessness, affordable housing, police reform, and charter reform.

The winner of this seat will join the other City Council members: Carmen Rubio (who will replace the retiring Amanda Fritz), Dan Ryan (who won a special election to fill the late Nick Fish’s seat), and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who was not up for re-election this cycle. They will work with Portland’s mayor, either Ted Wheeler or Sarah Iannarone.