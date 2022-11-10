PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As votes continue to be counted in Oregon, Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan has not yet conceded the race despite Democratic opponent Tina Kotek claiming victory.

In a statement released Thursday, Drazan said “with several hundred thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work.”

Drazan’s statement comes after Kotek claimed she won the race just after 8 p.m. Wednesday and during a press conference Thursday morning.

When asked why she’s declaring a win before the Associated Press projects final results, Kotek pointed to projections made by The Oregonian/OregonLive and Oregon Public Broadcasting.

“Oregon faces major challenges, and I look forward to getting to work to solve them. I promise to be a Governor for all of Oregon,” Kotek said in a statement on Wednesday. “I will start by working tirelessly to deliver results on issues of shared concern across our state: housing and homelessness, access to mental health and addiction treatment, helping our students succeed, and supporting small businesses.”

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Kotek is nearly three percentage points ahead of Drazan.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this race.