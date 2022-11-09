PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City of Portland officials announced they are holding a press conference at noon Wednesday to discuss measure 26-228, more commonly known as City Charter Reform.

As of 10 a.m. adopting a new Portland city charter was leading by almost 13% points as votes were continuing to be counted.

Topics of discussion include election results and the next steps for changing the structure of Portland’s government.

Measure 26-228 changes Portland’s commission form of government, instead opting to establish four districts, each with 3 council members. This would increase the number of city councilors from five to twelve.

KOIN 6 will be streaming the event on this page at noon.