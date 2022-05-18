PORTLAND, Ore. — More issues in Clackamas County’s election office forced some officials to stay and county votes by hand overnight Tuesday and they will be back at it Wednesday morning.

In addition to the estimated two-thirds of ballots in Clackamas County that had defective barcodes, the machine that sends results to the secretary of state’s website was reportedly broken, preventing elections officials from both counting the votes by machine and reporting the numbers automatically.

Officials say they had to manually input data and send it to the secretary of state’s website, further delaying elections results. KOIN 6 News will continue to monitor for incoming results.

Late last night, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released a statement expressing her frustration saying in part:

“As Oregon’s chief election officer – and a Clackamas County voter — I am deeply concerned about the delay in reporting from Clackamas County Elections tonight. While I am confident that the process they are following is secure, transparent and the results will be accurate, the county’s reporting delays tonight are unacceptable. Voters have done their jobs, and now it’s time for Clackamas County Elections to do theirs.

“In recent days, my office and other counties have offered extra personnel to help with timely reporting. We eagerly await a response from county elections officials on how we can aid in the timely processing of results. I am disappointed that we have not seen more urgency from elections officials in Clackamas County.”

