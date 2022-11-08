PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Clackamas County announced its election results schedule Tuesday afternoon — noting results will be posted on election night and in the days to follow.

According to the county, election officials will post results at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on election night. Officials said further results will be posted 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 and in the following days as available.

In a statement, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said “we encourage counties to provide timely information to the public. This year we issued a rule requiring all counties to post their reporting schedules online prior to Election Day so the public would know what to expect.”

Fagan added “all 36 counties are independent and can make their own reporting schedules. Clackamas’s schedule complies with the rule. Media outlets often project results on election night, but the official results will not be certified by the county until December 5. Elections officials prioritize accuracy and transparency when processing ballots, not speed.”

More information on ballot drop box locations other election information can be found on the Clackamas County elections website.