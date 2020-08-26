Clark County adds 8 ballot drop boxes

A voter drops off a ballot at a drive-up ballot box in Clark County, Washington, Feb. 25, 2020. (KOIN)

20 locations in total throughout area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eight new ballot drop boxes have popped up throughout Clark County ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

The recent additions made by the county’s elections office make 20 total locations available to voters 24-hours a day beginning Oct. 18.

“These additional drop boxes provide more options for voters to deliver their ballots,” said Auditor Greg Kimsey.

Additional ballot drop box locations

Amboy Middle School, 22115 NE Chelatchie Road (west parking lot)

Battle Ground City Hall parking lot, 109 SW 1st St.

Hockinson Middle School (old school), 15916 NE 182nd Ave, Brush Prairie (parking lot)

The Heights Learning Center, 4600 NE Garfield St., Camas (south parking lot)

Camas Post Office, 440 NE 5th Ave.

La Center, 1001 E. 4th St. (west end of parking lot)

Ridgefield, Pioneer Street exit, east of Interstate 5, at the end of North 1st Circle, in the middle of the cul-de-sac

Ridgefield School District Administrative Office, 510 Pioneer St. (walk-up only)

Washougal Library, 1661 C St. (walk-up only)

Yacolt Primary School, 507 W. Yacolt Road (south parking lot)

Election officials said voters who have not received ballots by Wednesday, Oct. 21 are urged to contact the Elections Office as soon as possible to obtain a replacement.