Clark County voters ‘more engaged’ than in the past

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With just over two weeks to go until Election Day, voters in Clark County are getting their ballots in early.

Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey is anticipating a high voter turnout for the 2020 election. He says they’re going to be counting votes like never before.

“We’re seeing voters more engaged than we have in the past,” Kimsey said. “We’re expecting a 90% turn-out for this general election.”

That’s more than the 85% turnout the county saw back in the big 2008 election. Voters in Vancouver tell KOIN 6 they’re more motivated in 2020.

“It’s the most important election we can get involved in,” one voter named Jay Hayes said.

Laura Eccles, another voter, says the COVID-19 pandemic is a big factor for voters.

“I vote in every election — this one definitely motivated me more. It is so incredibly necessary,” she said. “This has upended people’s lives across the globe and people — I hope — are seeing that we have not had an appropriate response in this country.”

Others, like Tami Noel, say they’re voting for unity.

“We need to have a decent person as president,” Noel said. “Not one that incites hate and divides our country.”

Auditor Kimsey encourages you to vote as soon as possible if you’re concerned about your ballot being received on time.

“If you turn your ballot in early, then you can go online and confirm that it’s been received,” he explained.

As for all the early birds dropping off their ballots in person – they can rest assured, their vote counts.