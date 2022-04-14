PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 and its media partner Pamplin Media Group will host a debate featuring four qualifying Oregon Republican gubernatorial candidates on April 28.

The candidates — Bud Pierce, Christine Drazan, Stan Pulliam and Bob Tiernan — qualified for the debate as a result of hitting the criteria set forth by KOIN 6’s parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.

In addition to a candidate being legally qualified and listed on the ballot, publicly announcing their candidacy, and having an active campaign, Nexstar’s debate participation criteria include two other sections.

The criteria also include that in order for statewide candidates to qualify for a debate, they must have reported accepting at least $50,000 in monetary, as opposed to in-kind, campaign contributions. Furthermore, at least 25% of those campaign donations must be raised from in-state constituents.

Finally, qualifying candidates must receive at least 5% of support in a primary election poll conducted by a nonpartisan poll. A poll released on Thursday found support for Pierce, Drazan, Pulliam and Tiernan meeting the threshold.

The debate is on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by Jeff Gianola.