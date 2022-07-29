PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday marks the beginning of debate season for the Oregon governor’s race.

Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will all start participating in debates to win over Oregon voters. This will be the first of likely many debates between the gubernatorial candidates.

For the first time in Oregon’s history, three women will be vying for votes in Oregon this November.

Johnson, who served as a Democratic state lawmaker from 2000 until 2021, left the Democratic Party last year in order to run unaffiliated.

Kotek, who won the Democratic primary in May, was elected to the state house in 2006 and served as house speaker from 2013 until she stepped down from the legislature in early 2022 to focus on running for governor.

Drazan, who won the crowded Republican primary in May, was elected to the state house in 2018 and served as the Minority Leader from 2019 until she stepped down in 2021.

The debate begins at 2 p.m. Friday at the Mt. Hood Oregon Resort in Welches and will be live streamed on KOIN 6 News’ partner the Portland Tribune’s website.