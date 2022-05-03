PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The leading contenders for the Democratic nomination for Oregon governor will stand side-by-side Tuesday night in an hour-long debate hosted by KOIN 6 News and Pamplin Media Group.

Tina Kotek, Tobias Read, Patrick Starnes and George Carillo will answer questions from journalists and submitted questions from viewers in the debate that begins at 7 p.m. It will be televised on KOIN 6, livestreamed on KOIN.com and moderated by Ken Boddie. Panelists will be KOIN reporter Lisa Balick and Pamplin Media Group managing editor Dana Haynes.

The candidates were selected based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc., KOIN 6’s parent company.

About the debaters:

Tina Kotek was Oregon’s longest-serving House Speaker before stepping down earlier this year to focus on her gubernatorial campaign.

Tobias Read is currently serving as Oregon State Treasurer, after winning re-election in 2020. Before that, he was a state lawmaker serving in the House of Representatives.

Patrick Starnes ran as an independent in the 2018 governor’s race but changed his registration to become a Democrat again.

George Carrillo is currently a program manager at the Oregon Health Authority.

The primary for both Democrats and Republicans in Oregon is May 17.