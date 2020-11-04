Dems maintain Oregon supermajority, but not walkout-proof

Dems wanted to get to 20 seats in Senate, 40 seats in House

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Democrats were hoping to pick up seats in the legislature to make it walkout proof from Republicans but as the results stand at this moment, that won’t happen.

The past 2 legislative sessions the Oregon Republicans walked out in order to block any movement on bills they didn’t like but otherwise couldn’t stop.

If GOP Sen. Tim Knopp holds on, Democrats will have the same 18-12 Senate majority they’ve had in the Senate. They needed to get to 20 seats to be walkout-proof. Democrats flipped one seat as did the GOP.

In the Oregon House it looks like Republicans flipped 2 seats and lost one. If results hold, Democrats will have a 37-23 majority, down from their 38-22 majority. A total of 40 seats are needed to be walkout proof.

Democrats still hold a supermajority in both chambers, along with the governor’s office.

In the Oregon Senate Democrats took control of the seat held by Republican Denyc Boles, but GOP candidate Dick Anderson took control of the seat vacated by Democrat Arnie Roblan.

It would seem logical the Green Party Candidate took votes from Democrat Melissa Cribbins, by a similar margin to what she would have needed to win.