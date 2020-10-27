Don’t forget! Deadline for mail-in ballots arrives in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re an Oregon voter and are planning on mailing your ballot — today is the last day to do it.

According to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, putting your ballot in the mail Tuesday ensures your vote is counted on time. You can always drop off your ballot at election drop boxes across the state up until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 3.

Find a full list of ballot box locations in Oregon online. As of Tuesday morning, over 46% of Oregon ballots have already been returned.

What’s on the statewide ballot?

Statewide, Oregonians can cast their vote for:

President

U.S. Senate race

U.S. Congressional race

Oregon Secretary of State race

Oregon Attorney General race

Oregon Treasurer race

Measure 107

Measure 108

Measure 109

Measure 110

Measure 6-185

Measure 22-183

Who is on your ballot for U.S. House of Representatives will depend on where you live in Oregon. Voters will also be casting their ballots for the Oregon Legislature, along with state senators, state representatives, county commissioners and a variety of local nonpartisan offices. Click here to view this year’s voters’ pamphlet online.

To find more information on each measure and various candidates, check out our Oregon Voters Guide.

