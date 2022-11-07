PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon voters cast their ballots, the highest profile race continues to be the governor’s race between Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson.

In their final days of campaigning, each candidate took slightly different paths, especially geographically. Kotek and Johnson stayed close to Portland metro while Drazan flew to distant locales in southern Oregon before heading back to her home base in Clackamas County.

Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated Betsy Johnson are the candidates for Oregon governor (Campaign photos, 2022)

Recent ads from Kotek showed how she’s been careful to distance herself from outgoing Gov. Kate Brown, whose unpopularity has been noted repeatedly during the campaign.

Political scientist Chris Koski said it’s “not surprising” Kotek tried to distance herself from Brown.

“The ferocity with which she’s trying to separate herself with Brown and the speed of the turn here is a bit surprising,” Koski told KOIN 6 News. “And there’s two reasons that that surprises me. And the first is that at some point the Kotek campaign had to turn this fast. They couldn’t do the gradual sort of ship turning.”

Johnson, who is polling well behind the Democratic and Republican nominees, campaigned in Portland and met with voters at Bison Coffeehouse on Monday.