PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan is unapologetic for her stance on abortion rights.

“I am in fact a pro-life woman,” Drazan told KOIN 6 News in an interview. “It is a faith-based decision for me and I don’t shy away from that. Recognizing as well that Oregon law has enshrined in Oregon law every feature of Roe v Wade and despite the Supreme Court ruling there is in fact no uncertainty within the State of Oregon for what abortion services will remain.”

Drazan said if a bill came to her desk to expand abortion access she would veto it. But she does not plan to proactively push laws to limit abortion rights in Oregon in the Democrat-controlled legislature.

The other major candidates, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated Betsy Johnson, previously told KOIN 6 News they are in favor of abortion rights.