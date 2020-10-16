Election security, from ballots to Portland streets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s no surprise law enforcement agencies in the Portland metro area are making plans for Election Day and the days after. In a year that has seen more than 100 consecutive nights of social justice protest amidst an ongoing pandemic that has completely transformed daily life here and around the country, the November 3 election is a focal point for many different people of all persuasions and ideological points of view.

Friday, the Portland Police Bureau announced they and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office are working with other agencies to make sure that — regardless of the outcome of any race in the election — the city and its citizens will be safe while still being free to express their voices.

Both agencies said they are increasing staffing in the days surrounding the election.

“We want our community to know we are prioritizing public safety by adding resources and collaboration during this important time,” PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement. “We ask for the public to help us by reporting criminal activity, staying informed, and engaging in lawful activities.”

Recent elections, especially the 2016 election, saw a significant outpouring of protesters in the streets and quite a bit of damage to local businesses. In a joint release, PPB and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said their goal is “to have a safe election season…without having to make any arrests.”

But they also said that while they “support the exercise of the First Amendment rights to assemble and engage in free speech, engagement in criminal activity will not be tolerated.”

And they even noted examples of what won’t be tolerated: blocking streets, blocking traffic, blocking freeways or major roads, lighting fires, vandalism, property damage, assaults and unlawful possession or use of weapons.

“Safe elections are critical to a healthy democracy,” Sheriff Mike Reese said. “The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to ensuring community members can safely exercise their right to vote and peacefully gather to engage in free speech events.”

In this area, the Multnomah County Elections is in charge of elections-related security, including ballot security and tabulation.

Ballots were sent out to registered Oregonians earlier this week.