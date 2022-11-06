Election Day is Tuesday, ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the final hours of campaigning before voters have their final say, the 3 candidates for Oregon governor kept stumping for votes. And where they spent their time is indicative of their strategies.

Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson spent their time in the Portland metro area. Republican nominee Christine Drazan launched her statewide fly-around tour to get out the vote in southern Oregon.

Polls show a neck-and-neck race between Kotek and Drazan, with Johnson’s support waning.

Democratic nominee Tina Kotek at a Portland campaign stop, November 6, 2022 (KOIN)

On Sunday, Kotek campaigned with Sen. Ron Wyden and former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richardson. A Sunday night campaign rally with Portugal.The Man is also planned.

“I’m feeling energized. We’re very excited about all the enthusiasm right now,” Kotek said. “It is a close race and every vote is going to matter.”

Kotek again said “reproductive rights are on the line” as well as efforts to battle climate change.

Meanwhile, Drazan is flying all over the state to shore up support with her Get Out The Vote tour.

GOP nominee Christine Drazan toured Southern Oregon for votes, November 6, 2022 (Drazan campaign)

On Sunday Drazan visited both Salem and Medford, urging supporters to help her turn Oregon around. On Monday, Drazan will be in Klamath Falls, Eugene and Clackamas County.

Johnson, who just finished her fly-around tour of the state, also stayed busy campaigning. She met with voters in the Portland metro area.

Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson at a campaign stop in Portland, November 6, 2022 (KOIN)

“My main goal is, I think all 3 of us, want to deal with crime and violence and homelessness. I would broaden my agenda to say education. Oregonians feel as though Oregon is off the track,” Johnson said. “This is a very consequential election. It’s consequential nationally. It’s consequential here. So I am encouraging people to vote. How they vote is up to them in the sanctity of whatever place they choose to mark their ballot. But please vote. This is an extremely important election.”

Johnson plans to spend the remaining time on the campaign trail meeting with more Oregonians at local businesses.