FULL LIST: Ballot drop off locations in Portland, Salem metro areas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ballots are being delivered across Oregon this week following Tuesday’s deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November elections.

Below is a list of official ballot drop-off boxes for Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington and Marion counties. Ballot drop-off locations for other Oregon counties can be found below the list, and click here for our Oregon voter guide.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY

St. Johns Library – 7510 N Charleston Ave. Note: Library book drop

– 7510 N Charleston Ave. Note: Library book drop North Portland Library – 512 N Killingsworth St. Note: Library book drop

– 512 N Killingsworth St. Note: Library book drop Kenton Library – 8226 N Denver Ave. Note: Library book drop

– 8226 N Denver Ave. Note: Library book drop Green Zebra Grocery – 3011 N Lombard St. Note: Official ballot drop box located in rear parking lot off of N Curtis Ave.

– 3011 N Lombard St. Note: Official ballot drop box located in rear parking lot off of N Curtis Ave. McCoy Park – Note: Official ballot drop box located on the southeast corner of McCoy Park near the intersection of North Trenton Street and North Newman Avenue; Walk up only

– Note: Official ballot drop box located on the southeast corner of McCoy Park near the intersection of North Trenton Street and North Newman Avenue; Walk up only Albina Library – 216 NE Knott St.; Official Ballot Drop Box location

– 216 NE Knott St.; Official Ballot Drop Box location Hollywood Library – 4040 NE Tillamook St. Note: Library book drop

– 4040 NE Tillamook St. Note: Library book drop McDonald’s Restaurant – 2010 NE Cesar Chavez Blvd. Note: Official Ballot Drop Box located on west side of NE 40th Avenue between NE Tillamook and NE Hancock and near the Hollywood Library.

– 2010 NE Cesar Chavez Blvd. Note: Official Ballot Drop Box located on west side of NE 40th Avenue between NE Tillamook and NE Hancock and near the Hollywood Library. Gregory Heights Library – 7921 NE Sandy Blvd. Note: Library book drop

– 7921 NE Sandy Blvd. Note: Library book drop Parkrose Neighborhood – 4390 NE 102nd Ave. Note: Official Ballot Drop Box located in the east parking lot across the street from MHCC Maywood Park Center on NE 102nd Ave. and NE Prescott St.

– 4390 NE 102nd Ave. Note: Official Ballot Drop Box located in the east parking lot across the street from MHCC Maywood Park Center on NE 102nd Ave. and NE Prescott St. Northwest Library – 2300 NW Thurman St. Note: Library book drop

– 2300 NW Thurman St. Note: Library book drop Multnomah County Elections – 1040 SE Morrison St. Note: There are several official ballot drop boxes, including on east side of SE 11th Ave. between SE Alder St. and SE Morrison St.; on the north side of SE Belmont St. between SE 10th Ave. and SE 11th Ave.; and a walk/bike up ballot drop site in the a slot in the building located at the corner of SE 11th Ave. and SE Morrison St.

– 1040 SE Morrison St. Note: There are several official ballot drop boxes, including on east side of SE 11th Ave. between SE Alder St. and SE Morrison St.; on the north side of SE Belmont St. between SE 10th Ave. and SE 11th Ave.; and a walk/bike up ballot drop site in the a slot in the building located at the corner of SE 11th Ave. and SE Morrison St. Belmont Library – 1038 SE César E. Chávez Blvd. Note: Library book drop

– 1038 SE César E. Chávez Blvd. Note: Library book drop Sellwood – Moreland Library – 7860 SE 13th Ave. Note: Library book drop

– 7860 SE 13th Ave. Note: Library book drop Woodstock Library – 6008 SE 49th Ave. Note: Library book drop

– 6008 SE 49th Ave. Note: Library book drop Holgate Library – 7905 SE Holgate Blvd. Note: Library book drop

– 7905 SE Holgate Blvd. Note: Library book drop Midland Library – 805 SE 122nd Ave. Note: Library book drop

– 805 SE 122nd Ave. Note: Library book drop Regal Cinemas Movie Theater / M & M Car Wash – SE Division St. & SE 165th Ave. Note: Official ballot drop box located in Regal Cinemas parking lot behind M & M Car Wash

– SE Division St. & SE 165th Ave. Note: Official ballot drop box located in Regal Cinemas parking lot behind M & M Car Wash Rockwood Library – 17917 SE Stark St. Note: Library book drop

– 17917 SE Stark St. Note: Library book drop A–Boy Supply – 7365 SW Barbur Blvd.

– 7365 SW Barbur Blvd. Capitol Hill Library – 10723 SW Capitol Hwy. Note: Library book drop

– 10723 SW Capitol Hwy. Note: Library book drop Hillsdale Library – 1525 SW Sunset Blvd. Note: Library book drop

– 1525 SW Sunset Blvd. Note: Library book drop Central Library – 801 SW 10th Ave. Drive up Library Book Drop located on SW 11th Ave. between SW Yamhill St. and SW Taylor St.

– 801 SW 10th Ave. Drive up Library Book Drop located on SW 11th Ave. between SW Yamhill St. and SW Taylor St. Pioneer Courthouse Square – 700 block of SW Broadway. Note: Next to Starbucks and across from Nordstrom and is walk-up only

– 700 block of SW Broadway. Note: Next to Starbucks and across from Nordstrom and is walk-up only Fairview – Columbia Library – 1520 NE Village St. Note: Library book drop

– 1520 NE Village St. Note: Library book drop Gresham Library – 385 NW Miller Ave. Note: Official ballot drop box there

– 385 NW Miller Ave. Note: Official ballot drop box there Voting Center Express – Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St. Note: The official ballot drop box is located inside the Voting Center Express on the first floor of the Multnomah County East Building. It is open only during voting center open hours. You will need to park and then walk inside to deposit your ballot.

– Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St. Note: The official ballot drop box is located inside the Voting Center Express on the first floor of the Multnomah County East Building. It is open only during voting center open hours. You will need to park and then walk inside to deposit your ballot. Troutdale Library – 2451 SW Cherry Park Rd. Note: Library book drop

CLACKAMAS COUNTY

Clackamas County Elections – 1710 Red Soils Ct., Oregon City, OR 97045 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

– 1710 Red Soils Ct., Oregon City, OR 97045 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access Boring-Clackamas County Bank – 28500 SE Hwy 212, Boring, OR 97009 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

– 28500 SE Hwy 212, Boring, OR 97009 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access Canby Civic Building – 222 NE 2nd Ave., Canby, OR 97013

– 222 NE 2nd Ave., Canby, OR 97013 Canby – Arnesan Garden – 249 S Sequoia Parkway, Canby, OR 97013 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

– 249 S Sequoia Parkway, Canby, OR 97013 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access Clackamas CC – Harmony – 7738 SE Harmony Rd., Milwaukie, OR 97222

– 7738 SE Harmony Rd., Milwaukie, OR 97222 ColtonTel – 20983 S Hwy 211 Colton, OR 97017 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

– 20983 S Hwy 211 Colton, OR 97017 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access Damascus Square – 19830-20000 SE Hwy 212, Damascus, OR 97089 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

– 19830-20000 SE Hwy 212, Damascus, OR 97089 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access Estacada City Hall – 475 SE Main St., Estacada, OR 97022

– 475 SE Main St., Estacada, OR 97022 Estacada Public Library – 825 NW Wade, Estacada, OR 97022 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

– 825 NW Wade, Estacada, OR 97022 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access Gladstone Civic Center – 18505 Portland Ave., Gladstone, OR 97027 Note: New location

– 18505 Portland Ave., Gladstone, OR 97027 Note: New location Happy Valley City Hall – 16000 SE Misty Dr., Happy Valley, OR 97086 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

– 16000 SE Misty Dr., Happy Valley, OR 97086 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access Happy Valley Library – 13793 SE Sieben Park Way, Happy Valley, OR 97086

– 13793 SE Sieben Park Way, Happy Valley, OR 97086 Hoodland Public Library – 24525 E Welches Rd., Welches, OR 97067

– 24525 E Welches Rd., Welches, OR 97067 Lake Oswego City Hall – 380 A Ave., Lake Oswego, OR 97034 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

– 380 A Ave., Lake Oswego, OR 97034 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access Lake Oswego-Westlake Park – 14165 Bunick Dr., Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

– 14165 Bunick Dr., Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access Milwaukie City Hall – 10722 SE Main St., Milwaukie, OR 97222

– 10722 SE Main St., Milwaukie, OR 97222 Milwaukie Public Safety Building – 3200 SE Harrison St., Milwaukie, OR 97222

– 3200 SE Harrison St., Milwaukie, OR 97222 Molalla Public Library – 201 E 5th St., Molalla, OR 97038 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

– 201 E 5th St., Molalla, OR 97038 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access Oak Lodge Library – 16201 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Milwaukie, OR 97267

– 16201 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Milwaukie, OR 97267 Oregon City – City Hall – 625 Center St., Oregon City, OR 97045 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

– 625 Center St., Oregon City, OR 97045 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access Sandy City Hall – 39250 Pioneer Blvd., Sandy, OR 97055 Note: Back side of City Hall

– 39250 Pioneer Blvd., Sandy, OR 97055 Note: Back side of City Hall Sandy Public Library – 38980 Proctor Blvd, Sandy, OR 97055 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

– 38980 Proctor Blvd, Sandy, OR 97055 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access West Linn City Hall – 22500 Salamo Rd, West Linn, OR 97068

– 22500 Salamo Rd, West Linn, OR 97068 West Linn Public Library – 1595 Burns St., West Linn, OR 97068

– 1595 Burns St., West Linn, OR 97068 Wilsonville City Hall – 29799 Town Center Loop E, Wilsonville, OR 97070 Note: Drive-up ballot drop access

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Banks Library – 42461 Market St., Banks, OR 97106

– 42461 Market St., Banks, OR 97106 Beaverton City Library – 12375 SW 5th St., Beaverton, OR 97106 Note: 24-hour access on West side of Hall Blvd.

– 12375 SW 5th St., Beaverton, OR 97106 Note: 24-hour access on West side of Hall Blvd. Cedar Mill Community Library – 12505 NW Cornell Rd., Portland, OR 97229 Note: (503) 644-0043

– 12505 NW Cornell Rd., Portland, OR 97229 Note: (503) 644-0043 Washington County Service Center East – 3700 SW Murray Blvd., Beaverton, OR 97005 Note: Drive-up drop box location gets congested with traffic on Election Day

– 3700 SW Murray Blvd., Beaverton, OR 97005 Note: Drive-up drop box location gets congested with traffic on Election Day West Slope Community Library – 3678 SW 78th Ave., Portland, OR 97225 Note: (503) 292-6416

– 3678 SW 78th Ave., Portland, OR 97225 Note: (503) 292-6416 Cornelius City Hall – 1355 N Barlow St., Cornelius, OR 97113

– 1355 N Barlow St., Cornelius, OR 97113 Forest Grove – Curbside on Pacific Ave between Ash and Birch streets

– Curbside on Pacific Ave between Ash and Birch streets Hillsboro Main Library – 2850 NE Brookwood Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR 97124

– 2850 NE Brookwood Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Washington County Sheriff’s Office & Jail parking lot – 236 SW Dennis Ave., Hillsboro, OR 97124 Note: SE Corner of SW Washington and Dennis Ave.

– 236 SW Dennis Ave., Hillsboro, OR 97124 Note: SE Corner of SW Washington and Dennis Ave. Washington County’s Elections Office – 2925 NE Aloclek Dr Suite 170, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Note: There are two boxes, one drive-up, one by entrance

– 2925 NE Aloclek Dr Suite 170, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Note: There are two boxes, one drive-up, one by entrance Westside Commons (formerly known as Fair Complex) – 801 NE 34th Ave., Hillsboro, OR 97124

– 801 NE 34th Ave., Hillsboro, OR 97124 King City – City Hall – 15300 SW 116th Ave., King City, OR 97224

– 15300 SW 116th Ave., King City, OR 97224 North Plains City Hall – 31360 NW Commercial St., North Plains, OR 97133

– 31360 NW Commercial St., North Plains, OR 97133 Sherwood City Hal l – 22560 SW Pine St., Sherwood, OR 97140

l – 22560 SW Pine St., Sherwood, OR 97140 Tigard City Hall – 13125 SW Hall Blvd., Tigard, OR 97223

– 13125 SW Hall Blvd., Tigard, OR 97223 Tualatin City Offices – 18880 SW Martinazzi Ave., Tualatin, OR 97062

– 18880 SW Martinazzi Ave., Tualatin, OR 97062 Aloha Community Library – 17455 SW Farmington Rd Ste 26A, Aloha, OR 97078 Note: Library located in Farmington Marketplace Shopping Center

– 17455 SW Farmington Rd Ste 26A, Aloha, OR 97078 Note: Library located in Farmington Marketplace Shopping Center Beaverton Library – Murray Scholls – 11200 SW Murray Scholls Pl., Suite 120, Beaverton, OR 97007

– 11200 SW Murray Scholls Pl., Suite 120, Beaverton, OR 97007 Bethany Library – 15325 NW Central Dr Ste J-8, Portland, OR 97229

– 15325 NW Central Dr Ste J-8, Portland, OR 97229 Garden Home Community Library – 7475 SW Oleson Rd. #6, Portland, OR 97223

– 7475 SW Oleson Rd. #6, Portland, OR 97223 Hillsboro Shute Park Branch Library – 775 SE 10th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR 97123

MARION COUNTY

Editor’s note: These sites will be open starting Oct. 16

Marion County Clerk – 555 Court St. NE, Suite 2130, Salem. Note: Location inside is open from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

– 555 Court St. NE, Suite 2130, Salem. Note: Location inside is open from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Marion County Health – 3180 Center St. NE, Salem. Note: Curbside drop box location is open 24 hours

– 3180 Center St. NE, Salem. Note: Curbside drop box location is open 24 hours Roth’s Fresh Market Vista – 3045 Commercial St. SE, Salem. Note: Open every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– 3045 Commercial St. SE, Salem. Note: Open every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Roth’s Fresh Market Sunnyslope Shopping Center – 4555 Liberty Road, Salem. Note: Open every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– 4555 Liberty Road, Salem. Note: Open every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Roth’s Fresh Market Hayesville – 4746 Portland Road NE, Salem Note: Open every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– 4746 Portland Road NE, Salem Note: Open every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Marion County Public Works – 5155 Silverton Road NE, Salem Note: Curbside drop box location open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3

– 5155 Silverton Road NE, Salem Note: Curbside drop box location open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3 Keizer City Hall – 930 Chemawa Road NE, Keizer Note: Curbside drop box is open 24 hours

Click here for a full list of other Marion County ballot drop off locations.

STATEWIDE

Below is a list of other ballot drop off locations in counties across Oregon: