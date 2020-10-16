FULL LIST: Ballot drop off locations in Vancouver, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ballots are being sent out across Washington ahead of the November general election, and starting Friday, Oct. 16, ballot drop off locations are open for voters.
Check out our list of locations in Southwest Washington below, with links to the county’s elections offices:
Clark County
- Amboy – Amboy Middle School, 22115 NE Chelatchie Road, Amboy (west parking lot)
- Battle Ground – Battle Ground City Hall parking lot, 109 SW 1st St., Battle Ground
- Brush Prairie – Brush Prairie Post Office,12012 NE 150th Circle, Brush Prairie
- Camas – The Heights Learning Center, 4600 NE Garfield St., Camas (south parking lot)
- Camas – Camas Post Office Downtown, 440 NE 5th Ave., Camas
- Brush Prairie – Hockinson Middle School, 15916 NE 182nd Ave., Brush Prairie Note: The old school’s parking lot
- La Center – 1001 E 4th St., La Center Note: West end of parking lot
- Ridgefield – Pioneer St. exit, east of I-5, at the end of North 1st Circle, in the middle of the cul-de-sac
- Ridgefield – Ridgefield School District Administrative Office, 510 Pioneer St., Ridgefield Note: walk-up only
- Washougal – Washougal Library, 1661 C St., Washougal Note: walk-up only
- Yacolt – Yacolt Primary School – 507 W Yacolt Road, Yacolt Note: south parking lot
- Clark College – 1933 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver Note: by Penguin Bldg. near flag pole, walk-up only
- Clark Public Utilities Operations Center – 8600 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver (southeast parking lot)
- Downtown Vancouver – West 14th & Esther streets, Vancouver
- Fisher’s Landing Transit Center – 3510 SE 164th Ave., Vancouver
- Hazel Dell – 99th Street Transit Center – 9700 NE 7th Ave., Vancouver
- Pioneer Elementary/Frontier Middle School – 7600 NE 166th Ave., Vancouver Note: Drop off location is in the parking lot between the two schools
- Shahala Middle School – 601 SE 192nd Ave., Vancouver
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School – 3000 NW 119th St., Vancouver Note: Drop off location is in the parking lot
- USPS Post Office Cascade Park – 13651 NE 4th St., Vancouver
- Vancouver Mall Parking Lot – SE of Macy’s near the C-Tran Vine Station
- WSU-Vancouver – 14204 NE Salmon Creek Rd Note: Use the WSU Entrance Road entering from NE Salmon Creek Ave, turn right at the first street into the south parking lot
Click here for more information from the Clark County Elections Office
Cowlitz County
- Castle Rock – 137 Cowlitz St. West, on the sidewalk in front of the Castle Rock Library
- Kalama – North 1st St., beside the Kalama Post Office Boxes. Pull into the one-way inside of the Post Office parking lot.
- Kelso – Bridge Market Lane, between LJ’s Furness Drug Co. and the Allen St Bridge
- Longview – Civic Center Circle, across from Broadway St, near the Longview Post Office Boxes
- Longview – Broadway St., East of Longview Post Office Boxes
- Ryderwood – 208 Morse St., just to the side of the Ryderwood Library.
- Woodland – Located just beside 336 Davidson Ave. in the city parking lot at Davidson and 2nd Street, near the City’s Utility Payment drop box.
Click here for more information from the Cowlitz County Elections Office
Skamania County
- Stevenson – Auditor’s Office – 240 NW Vancouver Ave., Room #27, Stevenson, WA 98607
- Stevenson – Skamania County Courthouse – 240 NW Vancouver Ave., Stevenson, WA 98607 Note: Northside entrance
- North Bonneville – City Hall, 210 CBD Mall Drive, North Bonneville, WA 9863
- Carson – Carson Transit Station, 11 Carson Frontage Rd, Carson, WA 98610
- Stabler – Little Church of the Valley parking lot, 342 Hemlock Rd., Carson (Stabler), WA 98610
- Washougal – Canyon Creek Middle School, 9731 Washougal River Rd., Washougal, WA 98671 Note: Parking lot
- Underwood – Underwood Community Center, 951 Schoolhouse Rd., Underwood, WA 98651 Note: parking lot
Click here for more information from the Skamania County Elections Office
Klickitat County
- Bickleton – Intersection of E. Market & S. Madison Streets, adjacent to Alderdale Grange
- Bingen – City Hall, 112 N. Ash St.
- Dallesport – Community Center parking lot, 136 6th St.
- Glenwood – 209 E. Main, North of the General Store
- Goldendale – Inside the Auditor’s Office, 205 S. Columbus Ave., Room 203
- Goldendale – North of the alley at 114 S. Columbus Ave.
- Klickitat – State Hwy. 142 at Depot Park
- Lyle – Lions Club parking lot, Intersection of 5th St. and Hwy. 14
- Roosevelt – Roosevelt School parking lot, 615 Chinook Ave.
- Trout Lake – Intersection of Jennings Rd. and Hwy 141, East of Post Office
- White Salmon – Pioneer Center parking lot, as you exit, 501 N.E. Washington St.
- Wishram – Park Place (North of Historic Locomotive)
Click here for more information from the Klickitat County Elections Office
Wahkiakum County
- Cathlamet – Wahkiakum County Courthouse Auditor’s Office, 64 Main St., Cathlamet, WA Note: Open 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday-Friday and 7:00 am to 8:00 pm on Election Day
- Cathlamet – Wahkiakum County Courthouse outside drop box, 64 Main St., Cathlamet, WA Note: Outside drop box is located next to the Superior Court door, is open 24 hours/day starting 18 days before Election Day, box is locked at 8:00 pm on Election Day.
- Rosburg – Johnson Park, 30 Rosburg School Rd, Rosburg, WA Note: Drop box located next to the red library box by the front door, is open 24 hours/day starting 18 days before Election Day, box is locked at 8:00 pm on Election Day.
- Skamokawa – Skamokawa Resort, 1391 SR-4, Skamokawa, WA Note: Drop box located directly off of State Route 4 by the blue USPS mail box, is open 24 hours/day starting 18 days before Election Day, box is locked at 8:00 pm on Election Day.
Click here for more information from the Wahkiakum County Elections Office
