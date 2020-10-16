FULL LIST: Ballot drop off locations in Vancouver, SW Washington

A voter drops off a ballot at a drive-up ballot box in Clark County, Washington, Feb. 25, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ballots are being sent out across Washington ahead of the November general election, and starting Friday, Oct. 16, ballot drop off locations are open for voters.

Check out our list of locations in Southwest Washington below, with links to the county’s elections offices:

Clark County

Amboy – Amboy Middle School, 22115 NE Chelatchie Road, Amboy (west parking lot)

– Amboy Middle School, 22115 NE Chelatchie Road, Amboy (west parking lot) Battle Ground – Battle Ground City Hall parking lot, 109 SW 1st St., Battle Ground

– Battle Ground City Hall parking lot, 109 SW 1st St., Battle Ground Brush Prairie – Brush Prairie Post Office,12012 NE 150th Circle, Brush Prairie

– Brush Prairie Post Office,12012 NE 150th Circle, Brush Prairie Camas – The Heights Learning Center, 4600 NE Garfield St., Camas (south parking lot)

– The Heights Learning Center, 4600 NE Garfield St., Camas (south parking lot) Camas – Camas Post Office Downtown, 440 NE 5th Ave., Camas

– Camas Post Office Downtown, 440 NE 5th Ave., Camas Brush Prairie – Hockinson Middle School, 15916 NE 182nd Ave., Brush Prairie Note: The old school’s parking lot

– Hockinson Middle School, 15916 NE 182nd Ave., Brush Prairie Note: The old school’s parking lot La Center – 1001 E 4th St., La Center Note: West end of parking lot

– 1001 E 4th St., La Center Note: West end of parking lot Ridgefield – Pioneer St. exit, east of I-5, at the end of North 1st Circle, in the middle of the cul-de-sac

– Pioneer St. exit, east of I-5, at the end of North 1st Circle, in the middle of the cul-de-sac Ridgefield – Ridgefield School District Administrative Office, 510 Pioneer St., Ridgefield Note: walk-up only

– Ridgefield School District Administrative Office, 510 Pioneer St., Ridgefield Note: walk-up only Washougal – Washougal Library, 1661 C St., Washougal Note: walk-up only

– Washougal Library, 1661 C St., Washougal Note: walk-up only Yacolt – Yacolt Primary School – 507 W Yacolt Road, Yacolt Note: south parking lot

– Yacolt Primary School – 507 W Yacolt Road, Yacolt Note: south parking lot Clark College – 1933 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver Note: by Penguin Bldg. near flag pole, walk-up only

– 1933 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver Note: by Penguin Bldg. near flag pole, walk-up only Clark Public Utilities Operations Center – 8600 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver (southeast parking lot)

– 8600 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver (southeast parking lot) Downtown Vancouver – West 14th & Esther streets, Vancouver

– West 14th & Esther streets, Vancouver Fisher’s Landing Transit Center – 3510 SE 164th Ave., Vancouver

– 3510 SE 164th Ave., Vancouver Hazel Dell – 99th Street Transit Center – 9700 NE 7th Ave., Vancouver

– 99th Street Transit Center – 9700 NE 7th Ave., Vancouver Pioneer Elementary/Frontier Middle School – 7600 NE 166th Ave., Vancouver Note: Drop off location is in the parking lot between the two schools

– 7600 NE 166th Ave., Vancouver Note: Drop off location is in the parking lot between the two schools Shahala Middle School – 601 SE 192nd Ave., Vancouver

– 601 SE 192nd Ave., Vancouver Thomas Jefferson Middle School – 3000 NW 119th St., Vancouver Note: Drop off location is in the parking lot

– 3000 NW 119th St., Vancouver Note: Drop off location is in the parking lot USPS Post Office Cascade Park – 13651 NE 4th St., Vancouver

– 13651 NE 4th St., Vancouver Vancouver Mall Parking Lot – SE of Macy’s near the C-Tran Vine Station

– SE of Macy’s near the C-Tran Vine Station WSU-Vancouver – 14204 NE Salmon Creek Rd Note: Use the WSU Entrance Road entering from NE Salmon Creek Ave, turn right at the first street into the south parking lot

Click here for more information from the Clark County Elections Office

Cowlitz County

Castle Rock – 137 Cowlitz St. West, on the sidewalk in front of the Castle Rock Library

– 137 Cowlitz St. West, on the sidewalk in front of the Castle Rock Library Kalama – North 1st St., beside the Kalama Post Office Boxes. Pull into the one-way inside of the Post Office parking lot.

– North 1st St., beside the Kalama Post Office Boxes. Pull into the one-way inside of the Post Office parking lot. Kelso – Bridge Market Lane, between LJ’s Furness Drug Co. and the Allen St Bridge

– Bridge Market Lane, between LJ’s Furness Drug Co. and the Allen St Bridge Longview – Civic Center Circle, across from Broadway St, near the Longview Post Office Boxes

– Civic Center Circle, across from Broadway St, near the Longview Post Office Boxes Longview – Broadway St., East of Longview Post Office Boxes

– Broadway St., East of Longview Post Office Boxes Ryderwood – 208 Morse St., just to the side of the Ryderwood Library.

– 208 Morse St., just to the side of the Ryderwood Library. Woodland – Located just beside 336 Davidson Ave. in the city parking lot at Davidson and 2nd Street, near the City’s Utility Payment drop box.

Click here for more information from the Cowlitz County Elections Office

Skamania County

Stevenson – Auditor’s Office – 240 NW Vancouver Ave., Room #27, Stevenson, WA 98607

– Auditor’s Office – 240 NW Vancouver Ave., Room #27, Stevenson, WA 98607 Stevenson – Skamania County Courthouse – 240 NW Vancouver Ave., Stevenson, WA 98607 Note: Northside entrance

– Skamania County Courthouse – 240 NW Vancouver Ave., Stevenson, WA 98607 Note: Northside entrance North Bonneville – City Hall, 210 CBD Mall Drive, North Bonneville, WA 9863

– City Hall, 210 CBD Mall Drive, North Bonneville, WA 9863 Carson – Carson Transit Station, 11 Carson Frontage Rd, Carson, WA 98610

– Carson Transit Station, 11 Carson Frontage Rd, Carson, WA 98610 Stabler – Little Church of the Valley parking lot, 342 Hemlock Rd., Carson (Stabler), WA 98610

– Little Church of the Valley parking lot, 342 Hemlock Rd., Carson (Stabler), WA 98610 Washougal – Canyon Creek Middle School, 9731 Washougal River Rd., Washougal, WA 98671 Note: Parking lot

– Canyon Creek Middle School, 9731 Washougal River Rd., Washougal, WA 98671 Note: Parking lot Underwood – Underwood Community Center, 951 Schoolhouse Rd., Underwood, WA 98651 Note: parking lot

Click here for more information from the Skamania County Elections Office

Klickitat County

Bickleton – Intersection of E. Market & S. Madison Streets, adjacent to Alderdale Grange

– Intersection of E. Market & S. Madison Streets, adjacent to Alderdale Grange Bingen – City Hall, 112 N. Ash St.

– City Hall, 112 N. Ash St. Dallesport – Community Center parking lot, 136 6th St.

– Community Center parking lot, 136 6th St. Glenwood – 209 E. Main, North of the General Store

– 209 E. Main, North of the General Store Goldendale – Inside the Auditor’s Office, 205 S. Columbus Ave., Room 203

– Inside the Auditor’s Office, 205 S. Columbus Ave., Room 203 Goldendale – North of the alley at 114 S. Columbus Ave.

– North of the alley at 114 S. Columbus Ave. Klickitat – State Hwy. 142 at Depot Park

– State Hwy. 142 at Depot Park Lyle – Lions Club parking lot, Intersection of 5th St. and Hwy. 14

– Lions Club parking lot, Intersection of 5th St. and Hwy. 14 Roosevelt – Roosevelt School parking lot, 615 Chinook Ave.

– Roosevelt School parking lot, 615 Chinook Ave. Trout Lake – Intersection of Jennings Rd. and Hwy 141, East of Post Office

– Intersection of Jennings Rd. and Hwy 141, East of Post Office White Salmon – Pioneer Center parking lot, as you exit, 501 N.E. Washington St.

– Pioneer Center parking lot, as you exit, 501 N.E. Washington St. Wishram – Park Place (North of Historic Locomotive)

Click here for more information from the Klickitat County Elections Office

Wahkiakum County

Cathlame t – Wahkiakum County Courthouse Auditor’s Office, 64 Main St., Cathlamet, WA Note: Open 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday-Friday and 7:00 am to 8:00 pm on Election Day

t – Wahkiakum County Courthouse Auditor’s Office, 64 Main St., Cathlamet, WA Note: Open 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday-Friday and 7:00 am to 8:00 pm on Election Day Cathlamet – Wahkiakum County Courthouse outside drop box, 64 Main St., Cathlamet, WA Note: Outside drop box is located next to the Superior Court door, is open 24 hours/day starting 18 days before Election Day, box is locked at 8:00 pm on Election Day.

– Wahkiakum County Courthouse outside drop box, 64 Main St., Cathlamet, WA Note: Outside drop box is located next to the Superior Court door, is open 24 hours/day starting 18 days before Election Day, box is locked at 8:00 pm on Election Day. Rosburg – Johnson Park, 30 Rosburg School Rd, Rosburg, WA Note: Drop box located next to the red library box by the front door, is open 24 hours/day starting 18 days before Election Day, box is locked at 8:00 pm on Election Day.

– Johnson Park, 30 Rosburg School Rd, Rosburg, WA Note: Drop box located next to the red library box by the front door, is open 24 hours/day starting 18 days before Election Day, box is locked at 8:00 pm on Election Day. Skamokawa – Skamokawa Resort, 1391 SR-4, Skamokawa, WA Note: Drop box located directly off of State Route 4 by the blue USPS mail box, is open 24 hours/day starting 18 days before Election Day, box is locked at 8:00 pm on Election Day.

Click here for more information from the Wahkiakum County Elections Office